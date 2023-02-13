Silver Alert issued for Milwaukee Co. man

Silver Alert: Man missing in Milwaukee County
Silver Alert: Man missing in Milwaukee County(NBC15)
By Camberyn Kelley
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 8:48 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WMTV) -The Wisconsin Department of Justice is issuing a Silver Alert Sunday evening for a Milwaukee County man.

68-year-old Felipe Benavides-Herrera was last seen walking near the 3000 block of West National Ave in Milwaukee.

Benavides-Herrera is described as 5 ft 10 inches, 165 lbs wearing a black Under Armor sweatshirt.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice posted this alert at 8:16 p.m. on Twitter.

Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7405.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A toppled tractor-trailer has blocked all northbound lanes of I-39/90, near the U.S. 12/18...
I-39/90 North reopens after overturned semi crash
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
Cooper's Hawk Winery and Restaurant will open a new location in the Madison area.
Cooper’s Hawk restaurant coming to Madison area
Person of interest in homicide case on the run after pursuit on Madison’s east side
Inmate Who Died In Rock Co. Jail Identified
Name released of Rock Co. inmate who died at jail

Latest News

More above-average temperatures on the way
Back To Back Storms coming this week
Back to back storms on the way
Back to back storms on the way
Ski jumpers as young as 5 participate in Middleton tournament
Dog lovers gather at Madison bar and restaurant to watch Puppy Bowl