Silver Alert issued for Milwaukee Co. man

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WMTV) -The Wisconsin Department of Justice is issuing a Silver Alert Sunday evening for a Milwaukee County man.

68-year-old Felipe Benavides-Herrera was last seen walking near the 3000 block of West National Ave in Milwaukee.

Benavides-Herrera is described as 5 ft 10 inches, 165 lbs wearing a black Under Armor sweatshirt.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice posted this alert at 8:16 p.m. on Twitter.

Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7405.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.