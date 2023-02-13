Unknown objects posed safety risk to commercial airlines according to White House

By David Ade
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 4:37 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - It’s not aliens, but exactly what it is us tough to say. That’s the latest on Monday as information continues to trickle out regarding three unknown objects being shot down by the U.S. military.

The latest object was taken down on Sunday over Lake Huron in Michigan.

Adm. John Kirby (Ret.), spokesman for the National Security Council, said President Joe Biden ordered the objects to be taken down.

Kirby said they posed a safety threat to commercial planes. He said it was more dangerous to planes than the ballon that crossed the U.S, coast to coast, more than a week ago because they flew lower.

Kirby said, “It’d be difficult for us to say with great certainty exactly what the objects were, and it’s just not clear exactly what their purpose was.”

During a Monday press briefing at the White House Kirby also took a question on whether aliens were blame. Kirby said, “I don’t think the American people need to worry about aliens with respect to these craft. Period. I don’t think there’s any more that.”

According to the Associated Press, the entire U.S. Senate is set for a classified briefing on this on Tuesday morning.

According to Senator Gary Peters’ (D-Mich.) office, the Michigan senator is in contact with the Biden administration and is pushing for more transparency and information regarding the object that flew over the state on Sunday.

