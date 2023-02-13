Village sends test ballots with candidates picked or uninitialed

KRONENWETTER, Wis. (WMTV) – An error by the Village of Kronenwetter led to some absentee voters receiving ballots that are missing the initials that prove they are authentic, while others got ones where the candidates were already selected.

The village warned voters about the issues in a post on its website. The statement noted the recent fears over election integrity and assured readers that was not happened here, calling it “a human error, an oversight, and a mistake.”

“Any future ballots mailed out WILL be triple checked to assure a set of clerk/deputy clerk initials are on the absentee ballots.” The post continued, pledging the situation will be fixed.

Only “a few residents” received the test ballots, in which the ovals had been completed by a computer. The village asks anyone who received those ballots to reach out to the clerk’s office to receive new ballots.

Even if all the ovals on the ballot are empty, absentee voters are strongly urged to check them closely for another, more subtle issue.

Some ballots were sent without the initials of the clerk/deputy clerk. Those initials help ensure the ballots are valid. Voters who received a ballot without initials should also contact the clerk’s office.

The clerk’s office can be reached by calling 715-693-4200, going to municipal center, or emailing either the clerk or deputy clerk.

