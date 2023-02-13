Wisconsin DOJ investigates officer involved critical incident in Dodge Co.

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating an officer involved critical incident in Beaver Dam on Sunday.

Around 3:30 p.m. Beaver Dam Police Department were notified of a domestic disturbance. The person from that disturbance was driving a car. An officer located the car and attempted to conduct a traffic stop, which led to a car chase.

The person pulled over on the 500 block of Louise Lane and remained in their car. The DOJ says their was a firearm in the car. Police were aware of a firearm in the person’s possession and stayed at a distance while giving out commands. When police reached the vehicle they found the person deceased.

No officers personnel were injured during the incident. Division of Criminal Investigation is being assisted by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin State Crime Lab, and a DCI Crime Response Specialist on this incident.

