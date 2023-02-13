Wisconsin volleyball announces spring schedule

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin volleyball team announced their 2023 spring schedule Monday.

The Badgers will play three times in March and April, with two matches taking place in Wisconsin.

UW opens the spring season on March 31 with a match against Marquette at Oconomowoc High School at 7:30 p.m.

The Badgers will return to the Field House on April 5 to face the Athletes Unlimited professional team as part of their exhibition tour. The Athletes Unlimited team features 15 professional players, including former Badger setter Sydney Hilley. First serve is set for 7:30 p.m. at the UW Field House.

The spring season wraps up on April 16 when Wisconsin plays Purdue at Lake Central High School in St. John, Indiana. Match time is 1 p.m. CT.

“We are looking forward to playing two matches in front of Badger fans who may be outside of the Madison area,” Head Coach Kelly Sheffield said. “We are also looking forward to playing a spring match against the AU pro team. Fans will not only get the opportunity to see the team, but also former great Sydney Hilley, who will be setting for that team.”

All matches are free to attend but for the high school matches, fans will need a digital ticket to attend the match. All tickets will be available on Feb. 27 at noon CT.

No tickets are needed for the matches in the Field House.

