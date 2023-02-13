Wisconsin volleyball announces spring schedule

The Badgers will play three times in March and April.
The Wisconsin volleyball team sings "Varsity" with the student section following their win over...
The Wisconsin volleyball team sings "Varsity" with the student section following their win over Quinnipiac.(WMTV)
By Leah Doherty
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 2:17 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin volleyball team announced their 2023 spring schedule Monday.

The Badgers will play three times in March and April, with two matches taking place in Wisconsin.

UW opens the spring season on March 31 with a match against Marquette at Oconomowoc High School at 7:30 p.m.

The Badgers will return to the Field House on April 5 to face the Athletes Unlimited professional team as part of their exhibition tour. The Athletes Unlimited team features 15 professional players, including former Badger setter Sydney Hilley. First serve is set for 7:30 p.m. at the UW Field House.

The spring season wraps up on April 16 when Wisconsin plays Purdue at Lake Central High School in St. John, Indiana. Match time is 1 p.m. CT.

“We are looking forward to playing two matches in front of Badger fans who may be outside of the Madison area,” Head Coach Kelly Sheffield said. “We are also looking forward to playing a spring match against the AU pro team. Fans will not only get the opportunity to see the team, but also former great Sydney Hilley, who will be setting for that team.”

All matches are free to attend but for the high school matches, fans will need a digital ticket to attend the match. All tickets will be available on Feb. 27 at noon CT.

No tickets are needed for the matches in the Field House.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A toppled tractor-trailer has blocked all northbound lanes of I-39/90, near the U.S. 12/18...
I-39/90 North reopens after overturned semi crash
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
High speed police chase ends in Madison area Saturday night
Cooper's Hawk Winery and Restaurant will open a new location in the Madison area.
Cooper’s Hawk restaurant coming to Madison area
Inmate Who Died In Rock Co. Jail Identified
Name released of Rock Co. inmate who died at jail

Latest News

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney (19) celebrates his touchdown with quarterback...
Super Bowl magic: Mahomes, Chiefs beat Eagles 38-35
Badgers comeback to defeat Gophers 7-5
Wisconsin welcomes fans to the Kohl Center for the first time in 595 days.
Badger hockey takes down No. 1 Minnesota
Badgers win 2021 Maui Invitational with 61-55 win over Saint Mary's
Badgers outlast Minnesota in OT, 76-70