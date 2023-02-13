WisDOT: Columbia Co. wholsale dealer tried to sell dealer plate

(KFVS)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 2:02 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – An Arlington-based wholesale car dealer lost its license for allegedly trying to sell its dealer plate.

Lorenzo Lamas Auto Sales, LLC, is accused of violating state law by trying to sell the plate, the Wisconsin Dept. of Transportation reported on Monday. Its statement only identified the other party as “another individual.” It did not say if the intended buyer was a different dealer or company or claimed to want it for personal use.

According to WisDOT, the decision to pull the license came in mid-December. The agency waited to announce the decision until after the 30-day appeal window expired.

The dealer’s address was listed as 101 Skyline Drive, WisDOT stated. That address has also been listed in connection with the revocation of over 150 wholesale dealer licenses for a variety of reasons.

