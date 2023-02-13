World’s largest puzzle built in Wisconsin is missing one piece

World's Largest Puzzle
World's Largest Puzzle(WMTV)
By Camberyn Kelley
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 10:53 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
REEDSBURG, Wis. (WMTV) - The world’s largest puzzle is almost complete, organizers say it is missing one piece.

The process consisted of putting together 60, 1,000-piece puzzles which took a month. Members of the community helped the Grasse Funeral Home get this project done.

Organizers say this experience consisted of hours of fun and making new friendships.

