8-year-old dies in Price County snowmobile crash

Snowmobile Accident
Snowmobile Accident(MGN)
By Desiree Fischer
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 2:00 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PRICE COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - A child died in a snowmobile crash in Price County over the weekend.

According to a report from the Wisconsin DNR, an 8-year-old girl died on a public trail in the town of Eisenstein Saturday afternoon.

The report states the girl was seated in front of a 39-year-old man on the snowmobile. The snowmobile accelerated and struck a tree.

According to the DNR, the investigation into the crash is still pending.

