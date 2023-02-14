8-year-old dies in Price County snowmobile crash

PRICE COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - A child died in a snowmobile crash in Price County over the weekend.

According to a report from the Wisconsin DNR, an 8-year-old girl died on a public trail in the town of Eisenstein Saturday afternoon.

The report states the girl was seated in front of a 39-year-old man on the snowmobile. The snowmobile accelerated and struck a tree.

According to the DNR, the investigation into the crash is still pending.

