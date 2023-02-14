Active Weather Set To Return

Rain Tuesday

Snow Thursday

Colder To End Week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The longest sunny stretch since late November wrapped up Monday afternoon with four days in a row of sun. From this point forward, active weather is making a quick return to southern Wisconsin with just about everything expected by the end of the week. We will start things off with spring-like temperatures and rain through the middle of the week. The end of the week will feature a quick turn back to wintry conditions with cold temperatures and snow. Keep an eye on the forecast as there are likely to be several periods of disruptive and impactful weather over the next couple of days.

Increasing clouds late tonight with lows around freezing. Light winds out of the south 3-5 mph. Becoming cloudy early Tuesday with rain developing during the morning. Heavier downpours possible during the afternoon. Rainfall amounts of a quarter to half inch possible Gusty southerly winds 10-20 mph gusting to 35 mph. Unseasonably warm with highs into the upper 40s. Scattered showers Tuesday night and continued mild and windy. Lows into the lower 40s with southerly winds gusting to 35 mph.

Wednesday is a bit of a transition day. An early shower will give way to just cloudy skies. Falling temperatures through the 40s ahead of our next disturbance. This will bring some snow showers by Wednesday night with lows into the middle 20s. Thursday will feature snow with accumulations looking likely. It is too early to talk specifics. Gusty winds and falling temperatures through the 20s. Snow will wrap up Thursday night with cold temperatures into the upper single digits.

Calmer weather returns Friday with sunshine and seasonably temperatures into the lower 20s. Sunny skies continue into the President’s weekend with warming temperatures back to the 40s. Cooler next week with some snow showers possible by Tuesday.

