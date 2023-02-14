Door County Candle Company giving profits from “Hope” candle to Turkey and Syria earthquake relief

STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Door County Candle Company raised $2,000 in its first weekend selling a candle for Turkey and Syria earthquake relief.

The Sturgeon Bay candlemaker is donating 100% of the profits from its “Hope” candles to UNICEF, which is focused on children and families in the emergency response.

The “Hope” candle sells for $29.95 and is described as a “proprietary blend of vanilla.” It’s being sold in its store at 5789 Highway 42 and online.

It’s been almost a year since the Door County Candle Company started selling Ukraine candles to raise money for humanitarian relief efforts after the Russian invasion.

Owner Christiana Gorchynsky Trapani, who’s Ukrainian, started with a goal of selling 15,000 blue and yellow candles, in the colors of the Ukrainian flag. She told Action 2 News Tuesday donations have exceeded $868,000 so far.

The candle company has also sold long-burning tin candles to ship to Ukraine to provide light when Russia started attacking Ukraine’s power grid and a candle for Hurricane Ian relief efforts last fall.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.