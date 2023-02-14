Hilldale set to host Wisconsin Film Festival in former AMC theater

The Wisconsin Film Festival and Hilldale Shopping Center are teaming up to give a proper goodbye to an old space during the 2023 festival.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 5:11 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Film Festival and Hilldale Shopping Center are teaming up to give a proper goodbye to an old space during the 2023 festival.

After the now-empty AMC theater space is used to host the Wisconsin Film Festival this year, all equipment inside the theater will also be donated for use during future film festivals.

Wisconsin Film Festival Director of Operations Ben Reiser said organizers are excited to send the venue out in style.

“While we’re sad to say goodbye to this location we’re thrilled to have one more year here to send this beloved venue out in style, to give Madison cinemophiles one more chance to bask in the splendor to see movies in the way they’re meant to be seen,” said Reiser.

Wisconsin Film Festival is celebrating its 25th year this year and plans to show 150 films in theaters on the UW-Madison campus and Hilldale. The festival is known for showing off Wisconsin-based talent, global and independent films and rediscoveries in cinema.

The Wisconsin Film Festival will be held from April 13-20.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A toppled tractor-trailer has blocked all northbound lanes of I-39/90, near the U.S. 12/18...
I-39/90 North reopens after overturned semi crash
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
High speed police chase ends in Madison area Saturday night
More above-average temperatures on the way
Back To Back Storms coming this week
Wisconsin DOJ investigates officer involved critical incident in Dodge Co.

Latest News

Emily Robison, left, Natalie Maines, and Martie Maguire of The Chicks perform on the second...
The Chicks coming to Madison this summer
The Chicks coming to Madison this summer
The Chicks coming to Madison this summer
Hilldale set to host Wisconsin Film Festival in former AMC theater
Hilldale set to host Wisconsin Film Festival in former AMC theater
It’s been seven years in the making, and now Zeteo Community is close to becoming a reality.
Zeteo Community close to becoming reality