Hilldale set to host Wisconsin Film Festival in former AMC theater

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Film Festival and Hilldale Shopping Center are teaming up to give a proper goodbye to an old space during the 2023 festival.

After the now-empty AMC theater space is used to host the Wisconsin Film Festival this year, all equipment inside the theater will also be donated for use during future film festivals.

Wisconsin Film Festival Director of Operations Ben Reiser said organizers are excited to send the venue out in style.

“While we’re sad to say goodbye to this location we’re thrilled to have one more year here to send this beloved venue out in style, to give Madison cinemophiles one more chance to bask in the splendor to see movies in the way they’re meant to be seen,” said Reiser.

Wisconsin Film Festival is celebrating its 25th year this year and plans to show 150 films in theaters on the UW-Madison campus and Hilldale. The festival is known for showing off Wisconsin-based talent, global and independent films and rediscoveries in cinema.

The Wisconsin Film Festival will be held from April 13-20.

