HYSPLIT helps show where unidentified objects came from and are going

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - There are a lot of unknowns about the flying objects that have been shot down across North America over the past few weeks, but there is a tool that could help track their flight path.

The Hybrid Single-Particle Lagrangian Integrated Trajectory (HYSPLIT) model can be used to track the path of air particles at different levels of the atmosphere based on wind patterns. It can forecast where an air mass might travel, or it can backtrack to see where an air mass might have come from. It’s often used to forecast the path of wildfire smoke or volcanic ash.

If we assume that these objects are free-floating, and not controlled by anything, we can use this model to see where they may have traveled from based on the locations and dates that they were found.

Possible flight paths of the unidentified objects. (WMTV)

According to the HYSPLIT data, both the balloon near South Carolina and the object found in Alaska likely traveled over the Arctic Circle to reach those locations.

The object found in Yukon, Canada likely traveled across the Pacific Ocean, just south of Alaska before drifting into Canada.

The most recent object found over Lake Huron could have also come across the Pacific and into Canada, drifting south over Montana before shifting east over southern Wisconsin and then into the Great Lakes.

