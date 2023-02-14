HYSPLIT helps show where unidentified objects came from and are going

By Amanda Morgan
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 8:53 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - There are a lot of unknowns about the flying objects that have been shot down across North America over the past few weeks, but there is a tool that could help track their flight path.

The Hybrid Single-Particle Lagrangian Integrated Trajectory (HYSPLIT) model can be used to track the path of air particles at different levels of the atmosphere based on wind patterns. It can forecast where an air mass might travel, or it can backtrack to see where an air mass might have come from. It’s often used to forecast the path of wildfire smoke or volcanic ash.

If we assume that these objects are free-floating, and not controlled by anything, we can use this model to see where they may have traveled from based on the locations and dates that they were found.

Possible flight paths of the unidentified objects.
Possible flight paths of the unidentified objects.(WMTV)

According to the HYSPLIT data, both the balloon near South Carolina and the object found in Alaska likely traveled over the Arctic Circle to reach those locations.

The object found in Yukon, Canada likely traveled across the Pacific Ocean, just south of Alaska before drifting into Canada.

The most recent object found over Lake Huron could have also come across the Pacific and into Canada, drifting south over Montana before shifting east over southern Wisconsin and then into the Great Lakes.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A toppled tractor-trailer has blocked all northbound lanes of I-39/90, near the U.S. 12/18...
I-39/90 North reopens after overturned semi crash
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
High speed police chase ends in Madison area Saturday night
More above-average temperatures on the way
Back To Back Storms coming this week
Inmate Who Died In Rock Co. Jail Identified
Name released of Rock Co. inmate who died at jail

Latest News

Verona chocolatier navigating inflation amid busy Valentine’s holiday
Verona chocolatier navigating inflation amid busy Valentine’s holiday
Verona chocolatier navigating inflation amid busy Valentine’s holiday
Verona chocolatier navigating inflation amid busy Valentine’s holiday
Fans are seen outside American Family Field before a baseball game between the Milwaukee...
Gov. Evers plans to invest $290 mil to keep Brewers in Milwaukee
Two arrested in Janesville shots fired incident