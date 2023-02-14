“I have no regrets that I stayed this long”: Jerry Petitgoue leaves lasting legacy at Cuba City

CUBA CITY, Wis. (WMTV) - Jerry Petitgoue got his first taste of coaching his junior year of high school when he led a little league baseball team in his hometown of Galena, Illinois.

Decades later, 82-year-old Petitgoue will finish his coaching career as the winningest high school basketball coach in Wisconsin.

After taking over the boy’s basketball program at Cuba City in 1971, Petitgoue has tallied over 1,000 wins, won three state championships and will end his historic coaching career after 52 seasons with the Cubans.

“When people say why now, I think 82 going on 83 and you know that you can’t do it forever,” Petitgoue said.

Petitgoue announced in January that he would retire after the 2022-2023 season, but he doesn’t plan on staying too far away from the sport. Petitgoue will serve as executive director of the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association, overseeing over 4,500 members.

“It’s never been a job it’s been fun,” Petitgoue said. “I’m sure I’ll be in some gym next basketball season helping some young coach and his team get better.”

Coach Petitgoue wins 1998 championship (NBC15)

Along with his three state titles, the list of accolades is long for Petitgoue. In 2003, he was inducted into the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Hall of Fame, was named the Wisconsin Coach of the Year in 2020, and was National Coach of the Year during the 2019-20 season.

In January 2022, Petitgoue became the first Wisconsin coach to reach 1,000 career wins.

"We want to win, but in the end you want to make better men out of these kids."



Cuba City Boy's Basketball Coach Jerry Petitgoue made history today when he got his 1,000th career win! pic.twitter.com/FzuxrGnXM0 — Leah Doherty (@LeahGraceD) January 30, 2022

I think we’re put on this earth to help other people out and any way or form you can do it, that’s the ultimate goal. To me it’s always been religion, family, basketball.

Whenever that last game is for Petitgoue, he said it will be an emotional day.

“Will their be tears the last game? Yeah, there will be I know that,” Petitgoue said.

Coach Petitgoue earns 1000th win (WMTV)

Cuba City defeated Ladysmith in the 1981 state championship for boy's basketball. (WIAA)

Even when he’s no longer coaching at Cuba City, Petitgoue said he plans to stay in the same town that welcomed him in as a young coach many years ago.

“What did John Cougar Mellencamp say? Born in a small town, gonna die in a small town,” Petitgoue said.

The Cubans currently sit at 14-5 on the season and face Fennimore on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. at Fennimore High School.

