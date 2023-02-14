MMSD board president hopeful Jenkins delays retirement in superintendent search

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Metropolitan School District Board of Education held its first open session meeting on the topic of finding a new superintendent Monday night, less than a week after Dr. Carlton Jenkins announced his plan to retire in July.

“Having the continuity of leadership from Dr. Jenkins is a game changer, and the fact that he’s open to that possibility is something that I’m tremendously grateful for,” said board president Ali Muldrow.

Muldrow said Monday night she spoke with Dr. Jenkins, who did not close the door on potentially staying with the district until a replacement was found, forgoing the need for an interim. While it is an option, the discussions around who will be at the helm of the district next school year are preliminary.

During the meeting, members discussed the process of finding a consultation service, the next step in finding a candidate for the position. Members also discussed an early timeline for putting out a request for such a service. Muldrow highlighted the need for input from the people of Madison throughout the process and the desire for transparency in finding the next district superintendent.

For some in the Madison area, the announcement draws concerns over stability at the district’s top. President of the Dane County Boys and Girls Club, Michael Johnson, was vocal about another change at the position.

“If you look at the number of transitions that we’ve had over the years, six transitions in less than a decade, we have to figure out a way to keep our superintendents here and give them the support that they need,” Johnson said.

Johnson says he talked with Dr. Jenkins about reversing his decision. Johnson says Dr. Jenkins offered further conversations with his family and continued prayer before sticking with his original decision. Now, Johnson says the district needs to find a “sticky” candidate who will stay for the long haul.

MMSD spokesperson Tim LeMonds said Friday that Jenkins had been “flooded with an overwhelming amount of support from the community” since announcing his retirement and is thankful for the support. LeMonds said that he has not seen anything to indicate a change in his plan, but said Jenkins and his family would pray about the decision.

