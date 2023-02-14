MPD: Group of children break into man’s apartment, steal PlayStation 5

(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By Charlie Hildebrand
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 6:28 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department (MPD) officers are investigating after a group of children allegedly broke into a man’s apartment and stole a video game console.

The victim, who lives on the 1100 block of Gammon Ln., told officers he was talking to the kids from his door before they entered without his permission and stole his PlayStation 5.

Nothing else was stolen from the victim’s apartment, and no arrests have been made. The investigation remains ongoing.

