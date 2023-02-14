MPD officers arrest 21-year-old following State Street bar fight

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department (MPD) officers arrested a 21-year-old man after breaking up a fight early Sunday morning.

Officers said the fight happened around 2 a.m. on the 500 block of State St. The suspect told police that the fight began over something minor inside a bar before it turned physical outside.

Those involved in the fight tried to run from officers. The 21-year-old was arrested for misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

