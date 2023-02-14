Nissan recall: Air bag can knock steering wheel emblem loose

Nissan is recalling more than 463,000 older vehicles.
Nissan is recalling more than 463,000 older vehicles.(Nissan Motor Co.)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 5:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Nissan is recalling more than 463,000 older vehicles because the emblem on the steering wheel can come loose when the air bag is deployed and injure drivers.

The recall mainly in North America covers certain Frontier small pickups, Titan large pickups and Xterra, Pathfinder and Armada SUVs from 2008 through 2011. Also included are Quest minivans from 2008 and 2009, as well as about 11,000 parts used for service.

Nissan says it has four reports alleging injuries due to the problem.

The company hasn’t developed a repair yet. Customers will get an interim letter in early April, followed by a letter telling them when to go to a dealer for service.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A toppled tractor-trailer has blocked all northbound lanes of I-39/90, near the U.S. 12/18...
I-39/90 North reopens after overturned semi crash
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
High speed police chase ends in Madison area Saturday night
More above-average temperatures on the way
Back To Back Storms coming this week
Wisconsin DOJ investigates officer involved critical incident in Dodge Co.

Latest News

A deacon of a church, 31-year-old Jonathan High, has been sentenced to 22 years in prison.
Church helper gets 22-year sentence for filming underage boys using restroom
City of Madison sees 30% decline in traffic fatalities, serious injuries
City of Madison sees 30% decline in traffic fatalities, serious injuries
Extended Interview: Wisconsin Supreme Court Candidate Dan Kelly
One-on-One: Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate Dan Kelly
One-on-One: Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate Dan Kelly
One-on-One: Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate Dan Kelly
Pepsi is bringing back Peeps-flavored soda to celebrate the spring.
Pepsi to bring Peeps-flavored soda to store shelves this spring