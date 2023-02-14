One-on-One: Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate Dan Kelly

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One week from Tuesday is the spring primary in the Badger State. The only statewide race is for the open seat on the Wisconsin Supreme Court, with the retirement of Justice Pat Roggensack. The two top vote-getters will move on to the election on April 4.

Dan Kelly, the only former state Supreme Court justice, is running again to be on the high court. He served four years as former Gov. Scott Walker’s appointee, then lost his bid to keep his seat in 2020.

Watch an extended interview with Dan Kelly:

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.