One-on-One: Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate Dan Kelly

Extended Interview: Wisconsin Supreme Court Candidate Dan Kelly
Extended Interview: Wisconsin Supreme Court Candidate Dan Kelly
By Leigh Mills
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 5:51 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One week from Tuesday is the spring primary in the Badger State. The only statewide race is for the open seat on the Wisconsin Supreme Court, with the retirement of Justice Pat Roggensack. The two top vote-getters will move on to the election on April 4.

Dan Kelly, the only former state Supreme Court justice, is running again to be on the high court. He served four years as former Gov. Scott Walker’s appointee, then lost his bid to keep his seat in 2020.

Watch an extended interview with Dan Kelly:

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A toppled tractor-trailer has blocked all northbound lanes of I-39/90, near the U.S. 12/18...
I-39/90 North reopens after overturned semi crash
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
High speed police chase ends in Madison area Saturday night
More above-average temperatures on the way
Back To Back Storms coming this week
Wisconsin DOJ investigates officer involved critical incident in Dodge Co.

Latest News

Uniforms from the Monona Fire Dept.
Evers’ budget to boost state aid to local governments
Lawmakers take a hard look at the dangers teens & kids can face online
Lawmakers take a hard look at the dangers teens & kids can face online
Republicans push bill to undo Wisconsin open records ruling
The Village of Kronenwetter is urging absentee voters to check their ballots closely.
Village sends test ballots with candidates picked or uninitialed