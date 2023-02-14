Rain & Gusty Winds Into Tonight

Rain Tapers Late Tonight

Gusty Winds Wednesday

Accumulating Snow Thursday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Valentine’s Day feeling and looking more like St. Patrick’s Day with mild temperatures and rain showers. The spring like conditions will come to an abrupt end on Wednesday as colder air rushes in. This will set the stage for the wintry part of the week with snow, potentially heavy, likely on Thursday. A First Alert Day has been issued for this time frame due to the impactful conditions expected. Several inches of snow are expected with exact totals coming into agreement as we move into Wednesday. Gusty winds will also be around during this time frame adding insult to injury. Stay with the forecast for updates as we move through the rest of the week.

Rain likely this evening, becoming more scattered heading into tonight. Mild low temperatures into the lower 40s. Gusty winds out of the southeast 15-20 mph gusting to 35 mph. Rain will taper early Wednesday with a break in the wet weather for most of the day. Gusty winds continue, but shift more westerly 10-20 mph gusting to 30 mph. This will lead to early highs in the lower 40s falling through through the 30s by the afternoon. Our next wave of energy arrives Wednesday night with scattered snow showers developing and gusty winds. Lows will be in the middle 20s.

Thursday will feature snow, heavy at times depending on track, along with gusty winds. Several inches of snow are expected for southern Wisconsin. Highs will be in the middle 20s early in the day, falling by afternoon. Snow will taper down Thursday night and Friday morning with lows dipping into the upper single digits. Friday will be a calmer wintry day with sunshine returning and highs into the lower 20s.

The weekend could be our third nice one in a row with plenty of sunshine and highs rebounding to the 40s. Enjoy it, because next week looks active once again. Clouds and flurries return on President’s Day Monday and a better chance of light snow by Tuesday and Wednesday and beyond.

