Rain today, snow by Thursday

Scattered rain this afternoon & evening

Strong winds next 3 days

Snowy system for Thursday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Our active stretch of weather begins with rain today and ends with a snowy system on Thursday. That second system is the stronger of the two and has the potential to be more impactful. A First Alert Day has been called for Thursday as we’re looking at some sizable snow amounts and the threat of blowing and drifting snow.

Just rain for Valentine’s Day though, and that will arrive for the second half of the day. Clouds will be building in this morning, and showers will beings after the lunch hour. Rain will last through the evening and overnight, wrapping up early Wednesday morning. Rain totals will be around a half-inch or less. Temperatures will remain mild in the 40s, with very strong winds gusting towards 35 mph out of the south.

Winds will grow even stronger tonight and Wednesday, with gusts nearing 40 mph at times. Though we’re dry on cloudy on Wednesday, those strong winds will likely become a factor on Thursday as the snow moves in.

This snow system will be different from the last one that we saw, in that temperatures will be colder so the snow will be lighter and fluffier. That’s great news for when you’re clearing the snow from your driveway, but not great news when the winds are taken into account. We’ll likely see very low visibility at times on Thursday, especially on open roadways as 30 mph wind gusts blow the snow around.

Snow will begin to move in during the morning, and will likely last through much of the day. While totals are still uncertain, it does look like we could see another thin band of higher totals, which sharp cutoffs on either side. The uncertainty lies in where the band will fall.

