Top two names picked for the renaming of Madison middle school

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The renaming of a Madison middle school is now in its final stages.

Madison Metropolitan Board of Education held a meeting Monday night to talk about the potential names and narrow down the list, a process which has been ongoing since last March. There were four names that were brought forward- Ezekiel Gillespie, Maya Angelou, the son of Thomas Jefferson, Eston Hemings, and his mother, Sally Hemings.

The discussion was brief but loaded with critical thinking. One of the main conversations was ensuring these names were after people who created legacies or contributed to Wisconsin.

School Board Member Nichelle Nichols says the Hemings have been an interesting part of history, but their names do not align with the other names the board has chosen in the past.

“In my opinion I don’t think those two names tie us in a more progressive stance around really celebrating individuals that made significant contributions,” Nichols said.

The board voted on the top two names being Ezekiel Gillespie and Maya Angelou. They also reflected on a name change to Jefferson’s neighboring school Vel Phillips Memorial High School. The school was originally James Madison Memorial High School which was unanimously voted to change in November of 2021.

