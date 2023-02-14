Two arrested in Janesville shots fired incident

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Two people have been arrested in a shots fired incident in Janesville, police reported Monday night.

The Janesville Police Department stated that a 26-year-old man and 41-year-old woman were arrested in connection to the shots fired, which happened around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11, near W. Memorial Drive and N. Grant Avenue.

The 26-year-old man faces charges of felon in possession of a firearm, first-degree recklessly endangering safety, intoxicated use of a firearm and a probation/parole violation. The 41-year-old woman faces charges of obstructing an officer, intoxicated use of a firearm and misdemeanor bail jumping.

Police also noted that they recovered a gun believed to be used in the shots fired incident.

Janesville PD reported finding several shell casings in the street and a vehicle hit by gunshots along the 1100 block of N. Grant Avenue. There were no injuries reported, according to Janesville police.

JPD indicated that this is an active investigation.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.