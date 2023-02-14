Two arrested in Janesville shots fired incident

(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 11:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Two people have been arrested in a shots fired incident in Janesville, police reported Monday night.

The Janesville Police Department stated that a 26-year-old man and 41-year-old woman were arrested in connection to the shots fired, which happened around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11, near W. Memorial Drive and N. Grant Avenue.

The 26-year-old man faces charges of felon in possession of a firearm, first-degree recklessly endangering safety, intoxicated use of a firearm and a probation/parole violation. The 41-year-old woman faces charges of obstructing an officer, intoxicated use of a firearm and misdemeanor bail jumping.

Police also noted that they recovered a gun believed to be used in the shots fired incident.

Janesville PD reported finding several shell casings in the street and a vehicle hit by gunshots along the 1100 block of N. Grant Avenue. There were no injuries reported, according to Janesville police.

JPD indicated that this is an active investigation.

