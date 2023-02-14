Verona chocolatier navigating inflation amid busy Valentine’s holiday

VERONA, Wis. (WMTV) -It’s no sugar-coated truth, people are expected to spend a little more on their valentines this year.

Spending is up $2 billion compared compared to last year, according to the National Retail Federation, with candy specifically seeing an increase in price by nearly 12 percent.

Despite the pressure of inflation, store owner and Swiss-trained chocolatier Markus Candinas, of Candinas Chocolatier in Verona says shoppers are emerging from the pandemic and making a real return to spending on staple holidays.

However the rise in prices, Candinas says, can come from a few different things within the chocolate industry.

“Chocolate, that’s definitely, obviously a big part of what makes things more expensive,” as cocoa trees are not native to the states, he pointed out. Packaging as well adds to high costs. “I’d love it if the packaging really didn’t matter and that the chocolate was all that people really came in for,” laughed Candinas. “People do, they like a pretty box.”

Markus says they keep all printing and packaging production hyperlocal with sustainability top of mind. Candinas Chocolatier uses all paper packaging, which contains no plastic and is 100% recyclable. “It has to be something that works today and tomorrow,” said Candinas.

When Valentine’s Day falls on a weekday, Candinas said it tends to work in their favor. “When it’s over the weekend, people tend to go out to dinner more...whereas during the week, we all have to go to work and so this is kind of a good way to still celebrate while not going too crazy.”

real life I Love Lucy moment this morning talking inflation impacts with Candinas Chocolatier this Valentine’s Day 🍫♥️ @nbc15_madison pic.twitter.com/4STLpRN37m — phoebemurraytv (@phoebemurrayTV) February 14, 2023

While the love-filled holiday only has one calendar date, Candinas says Valentine’s Day turns into Valentine’s Week with a spike in online orders trickling in the week prior to Feb. 14.

On the other hand, “it tends to be a last minute holiday, we understand that, we know that and we plan on that,” laughed Candinas. “We’re here and ready.”

Candinas says his business and many other small business owners have been grappling with inflation and supply-chain issues since the pandemic began, and that this year is no different. If anything, supply chain issues for his operation have eased in recent months due to the local production of packaging.

The factory and retail store located at 2435 Old PB, Verona is open from 9:30a.m. to 6:00p.m. Valentine’s Day. Candinas Chocolatier on 11 West Main St Madison will be open from 10:00a.m. to 5:00p.m. Feb. 14.

Verona chocolatier navigating inflation amid busy Valentine's holiday

