Wisconsin DMV extends school bus driver testing waiver of engine parts questions

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 3:15 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles is extending a testing waiver for prospective school bus drivers in an effort to curb hiring challenges for the position.

The DMV said that the portion of the test that identifies “under the hood” engine components will be waived until Nov. 27, 2024, in the hopes that more drivers will be comfortable applying for their school bus license. Drivers will not have to identify engine parts during the pre-trip vehicle inspection portion of their skills test. All other written and road test components will continue, as is.

DMV Administrator Kristina Boardman explained that knowing all the components of a bus engine doesn’t mean a person’s safe driving skills aren’t there.

“By removing this potential barrier, we hope that more drivers will apply to add the school bus license to their credentials and, hopefully, help their community and school district,” Boardman said.

Wisconsin is one of six states using the long-term extension of exemption, which was put into place by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration. The DMV said that 69 people used this exemption in Wisconsin between January and September of 2022 to get their school bus license.

FMCSA initially issued this exemption as a three-month waiver in January of 2022.

