Wisconsin high court declines to review UW Health union case

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Supreme Court has declined to review a case in the ongoing battle for UW Health nurses who are seeking the unionize.

Following a decision from the Wisconsin Employment Relations Commissions, which backed the health system’s stance that it is not required to recognize nurses’ efforts to organize if it does not want to, UW Health said it petitioned to the Wisconsin Supreme Court on Dec. 9 to expedite the decision of whether the health system “is able to voluntarily recognize a union and collectively bargain.”

In a statement on Monday, UW Health stated that the health system is working to determine next steps.

“While the high court declined to take that issue directly through an expedited process this month, both SEIU and UW Health continue to pursue legal, definitive and expeditious answers to these questions,” the UW Health statement read.

The union looking to represent UW Health’s nurses, SEIU, argued that UW Health was trying to get around the legal process by filing directly in the Supreme Court.

“Nurses have been building our union at UW Health to advocate for the very best quality care and good jobs for Wisconsin,” SEIU stated. “We applaud the Wisconsin Supreme Court’s recent decision to deny UW Health’s petition to review whether our union can be voluntarily recognized.”

SEIU explained that its fight isn’t over either, noting that it has filed for an election with the National Labor Relations Board. It also referenced an active appeal in Dane County Circuit Court about the WERC opinion.

SEIU cited a previous opinion released by Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul last June, which concluded that the University of Wisconsin Hospitals and Clinics Authority can choose to voluntarily engage in the collective bargaining process with its nurses. While Kaul said UWHCA could choose to engage in negotiations about wages or other employment conditions, he did not determine if they must do so.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.