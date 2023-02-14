Wisconsin to receive over $25 million to address PFAS issues

(WSAW Tom Zurawski)
By Sean White
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 3:33 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSAW) - U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin announced Tuesday that Wisconsin will receive over $25.2 million from the U.S. EPA under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to address emerging contaminants and forever chemicals, like PFAS in drinking water.

“This investment will put Wisconsin to work helping our small and rural communities address PFAS contamination so we can provide safe and clean drinking water to people across the Badger State,” said Sen. Baldwin.

The investment will be made available to communities as grants through EPA’s Emerging Contaminants in Small or Disadvantaged Communities Grant Program and will promote access to safe and clean water in small, rural, and disadvantaged communities while supporting local economies.

“Too many American communities, especially those that are small, rural, or underserved, are suffering from exposure to PFAS and other harmful contaminants in their drinking water,” added EPA Administrator Michael Regan. “These grants build on EPA’s PFAS Strategic Roadmap and will help protect our smallest and most vulnerable communities from these persistent and dangerous chemicals.”

The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is investing $5 billion over five years to help communities across the country that are on the frontlines to reduce PFAS contamination in drinking water. The EPA announced the funds for Wisconsin as part of an allotment of $2 billion to states and territories that can be used to prioritize infrastructure and source water treatment for pollutants, like PFAS and other emerging contaminants, and to conduct water quality testing.

In 2023, Sen. Baldwin helped bring in over $8.3 million for the Rib Mountain Sanitary District, the City of Wausau, the City of Eau Claire, the Town of Peshtigo, and the Town of Campbell to remediate PFAS in their drinking water.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A toppled tractor-trailer has blocked all northbound lanes of I-39/90, near the U.S. 12/18...
I-39/90 North reopens after overturned semi crash
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
High speed police chase ends in Madison area Saturday night
More above-average temperatures on the way
Back To Back Storms coming this week
Wisconsin DOJ investigates officer involved critical incident in Dodge Co.

Latest News

Wisconsin DOJ to receive $4.1 million for gun violence prevention research
Dane Co. conference to hold workshops for independent artists
Janesville couple celebrates 80th Valentine’s Day together
Rock County couple celebrates 80th Valentine’s Day together
Rock County couple celebrates 80th Valentine’s Day together
Rock County couple celebrates 80th Valentine’s Day together
Madison reports decline in traffic deaths, serious injuries since Vision Zero launch