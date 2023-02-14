Zeteo Community close to becoming reality

It’s been seven years in the making, and now Zeteo Community is close to becoming a reality.
By Abriela Thiel
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 4:43 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Zeteo Community is for women who have been victims of human trafficking. It will be a place for women to live and heal.

NBC15′s Leigh Mills sat down with Zeteo Community project coordinator Brianna Saxer to talk about their vision and how you can help. For more information, watch the interview attached to this story.

There is an event planned for next Thursday that will help propel this project forward. The deadline to buy tickets is Wednesday. For tickets or to learn more about Zeteo, go to www.zeteocommunity.org.

