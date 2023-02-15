Badgers men’s basketball defeat Michigan at Kohl Center

basketball
basketball(Credit: Wisconsin Badgers)
By Mike "Jocko" Jacques
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 10:35 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It wasn’t pretty, but it was a win for Wisconsin. A big win over Michigan.

The Badgers beat the Wolverines 64 to 59 in a crazy game at the Kohl Center.

Wisconsin went the last 10:38 without making a field goal, but made their free throws down the stretch to seal the deal for the Badgers.

Freshman Connor Essegian led the Badgers with 23 points, a career-high.

Wisconsin is now 15-10 on the season and 7-8 in Big Ten play.

The Badgers host Rutgers on Saturday at 11 a.m. at the Kohl Center.

