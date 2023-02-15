Dane Co. conference to hold workshops for independent artists

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane Arts is supporting local artists through a conference set to be held this spring.

The Dane Arts Buy Local 2023 Business of Arts Conference II, which will be held March 30 through April 1, will offer workshops for independent working artists and arts administrators.

“Dane County has a unique community or artists who contribute to our local economy, and we are excited to celebrate and support their careers with these upcoming workshops,” said Dane County Executive Joe Parisi.

Workshops offered at the conference include learning how to set up a shop, social media and accounting. Organizers say there will also be time to network and get a professional headshot taken.

An interactive grant writing workshop will take place from 9 a.m. to noon on Thursday, March 30. On Friday, March 31, Dane Arts said that there will be an opening welcome from Parisi and then CEO/President of Arts Midwest Torrie Allen will speak. There will be a lunchtime keynote address from Amy Gilman, who is the director of the Chazen Museum of Art. There will also be a reception in the evening after the Friday workshops with music and appetizers.

More information on how to register and the price to participate can be found on the Dane Arts Buy Local website. The conference is offered in partnership with Arts + Literature Laboratory.

