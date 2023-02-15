First Alert Day: Thursday

Cloudy, mild & windy Wednesday

Snow moves in Thursday morning

Significant totals for some

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We’re in between weather-makers today as the rain moves out and we’re now waiting for that snow system to move in tomorrow morning. Ahead of this, your First Alert Weather team has declared a First Alert Day as this snow will impact your travel, and the National Weather Service has also issued a Winter Storm Watch for the central and southern part of our viewing area.

Winter storm watch in place for the central and southern half of the region. (WMTV)

Snow will begin to move in during the morning hours on Thursday, lasting through the afternoon. We’re expecting the heaviest bands of snow to set up from Lafayette county through Jefferson county and points southward. While Green and Rock counties missed out on last week’s storm, it looks like they’ll be bearing the brunt of this one.

This will be light and fluffy snow, which doesn’t pair nicely with winds that will be gusting towards 30 mph. Visibility will be greatly limited, especially in open and rural areas. Make sure you’re giving yourself plenty of time on the roads! At least the fluffy snow will be easier to clear off your driveway Thursday evening.

Highest totals will be near the Stateline and east towards Milwaukee. (WMTV)

Totals will be highest to the south near the Stateline, and eastward towards Milwaukee. Locations in purple could see 5-8 inches of snow through Thursday afternoon. Totals get lower the farther north you go. We’re expecting from 3-5 inches in Madison, with only 1-3″ towards the Dells. Drier air will be working in from the north to really limit the totals for our northern communities.

There will be a big difference in temperatures between today and tomorrow as cooler air moves in and we drop to the 20s. The cold won’t last long though, we’ll be back in the 40s in time for the weekend.

