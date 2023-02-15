Jason Mraz coming to Madison this summer

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Another popular act is heading to Breese Stevens Field this summer.

Just a couple days after Garbage and Noel Gallagher announced they would co-headline a show at Forward Madison’s home field, Jason Mraz revealed he would bring his “Mystical Magical Rhythmical Radical Ride” to the Wisconsin capital.

The tour pulls into Madison on June 28, with tickets going on sale on Friday, Feb. 24.

The Grammy award winner and Songwriters Hall of Fame Honoree is hitting the road to support his upcoming album, also dubbed, “Mystical Magical Rhythmic Radical Ride” The new album will be released on June 23, giving fans five days to get the songs down before seeing him perform them on stage.

