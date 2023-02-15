Madison Night Market returns this May

(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 3:52 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Night Market will be back this summer in the heart of downtown.

Organizers announced the dates for the 2023 season on Wednesday, which will be stationed along State Street and Gilman Street.

The market will be held on May 11, June 8, August 10, Sept. 14 and Oct. 19. Madison’s Central Business Improvement District (BID) highlighted the Oct. 19 market, saying it will be a special one because it is held in partnership with Science of the Square.

“There is a variety of artisan craft vendors, interesting foods, live performances, or buskers allowing event goers to get the full pedestrian mall experience on State Street,” Board Chair Vic Villacrez said.

BID noted that the past two years of expanding the market to also include all of State Street have been a huge success, with Villacrez noting that it has become one of BID’s signature events.

“A festive event creating the opportunity for the Madison community to come together and enjoy shopping, side walk cafes, music, and so much more in the heart of our beautiful city,” Villacrez said.

Vendors will offer handmade products, art and food. Guests can also enjoy live music, special food carts and pop-up restaurants.

