Madison warns of slick roads for most of Thursday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – With another round of snow expected Thursday – and spurring a First Alert Day – the City of Madison is warning drivers that they are likely in store for another messy drive to work and slow travel for the rest of the day.

The city’s Streets Division noted forecasts are still flux, but they have consistently showed the snow start falling early in the day. (Keep tabs on the latest forecast here) As soon as it starts, the city’s plows will hit the streets and concentrate on keeping the main roads, e.g., those around hospitals, schools, and bus lines clear.

Whether or not enough snow will fall to trigger a citywide plow is still up in the air, the statement noted. Typically, three inches of snow must fall for the city to conduct one. Streets Superintendent Charlie Romines pointed out that several forecasts suggest Madison will clear that threshold. Even if the city opts to do one it would not start until the snow winds down, so travel will be slick for much of the storm.

“Travel will be difficult tomorrow, as it always is during active snowstorm,” Romines wrote. “If you need to be on the roads, make good choices. Allow for extra travel time. Do not follow vehicles closely. Anticipate your turns and stops so you do not side. Be slow. Be patient. Be alert.”

Beyond road conditions, the Streets Division advised residents who normally take out their trash and recycling on Thursdays that regular collection would likely still happen. The agency may still opt to end service early – as it did last week – if conditions get worse than expected.

When taking items to the curb, though, the statement reminded residents not to put them in the street, where they could interfere with plowing.

