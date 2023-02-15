MPD: Occupied vehicle damaged when shots fired in Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The Madison Police Department is still investigating after multiple shots were fired Wednesday night, striking a vehicle that had passengers in it.

The MPD report indicated none of the people in the vehicle were hurt in the incident, which happened in the 10 block of Straubel Court.

Officers responded to the scene around 11:40 p.m. and found several spent shell casings, according to the MPD statement. They also located the damaged vehicle.

No arrests have been made in the incident, MPD stated. The report did not indicate if a suspect has been identified nor did it include any description.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.