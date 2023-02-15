One-on-One: Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate Everett Mitchell
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 5:39 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - On Tuesday, voters around the state will select the two Wisconsin Supreme Court candidates who will move on to the April General Election.
Judge Everett Mitchell is one of four candidates on the ballot running for Wisconsin Supreme Court. He has served as a Dane County Circuit Court judge since 2016 and currently presides over the juvenile division.
