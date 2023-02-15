One-on-One: Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate Everett Mitchell

Wisconsin Supreme Court Candidate Everett Mitchell
Wisconsin Supreme Court Candidate Everett Mitchell
By Leigh Mills
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 5:39 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - On Tuesday, voters around the state will select the two Wisconsin Supreme Court candidates who will move on to the April General Election.

Judge Everett Mitchell is one of four candidates on the ballot running for Wisconsin Supreme Court. He has served as a Dane County Circuit Court judge since 2016 and currently presides over the juvenile division.

Watch an extended interview with Everett Mitchell:

Judge Everett Mitchell is one of four candidates on the ballot for Wisconsin Supreme Court.
Related Coverage
One-on-One: Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate Dan Kelly

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A toppled tractor-trailer has blocked all northbound lanes of I-39/90, near the U.S. 12/18...
I-39/90 North reopens after overturned semi crash
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
High speed police chase ends in Madison area Saturday night
Wisconsin DOJ investigates officer involved critical incident in Dodge Co.
World's Largest Puzzle
World’s largest puzzle built in Wisconsin is missing one piece

Latest News

Extended Interview: Wisconsin Supreme Court Candidate Dan Kelly
One-on-One: Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate Dan Kelly
Uniforms from the Monona Fire Dept.
Evers’ budget to boost state aid to local governments
Lawmakers take a hard look at the dangers teens & kids can face online
Lawmakers take a hard look at the dangers teens & kids can face online
Republicans push bill to undo Wisconsin open records ruling