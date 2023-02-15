Pet of the Week: Meet Steve Rodgers!

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Meet Steve Rodgers - this week’s pet of the week!

Steve Rodgers (AKA Captain America) is a two month old puppy.

He is a mixed breed, and although he’s small now, he’ll be a large dog weighing over 44 pounds when he’s fully grown.

You can watch the interview with Steve Rodgers attached to this story to learn more about him.

If Steve Rodgers sounds like a good fit for you, visit the Green County Humane Society’s website.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.