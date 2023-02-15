Pet of the Week: Meet Steve Rodgers!

Steve Rodgers (AKA Captain America) is a two month old puppy.
By Abriela Thiel
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 12:27 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Meet Steve Rodgers - this week’s pet of the week!

He is a mixed breed, and although he’s small now, he’ll be a large dog weighing over 44 pounds when he’s fully grown.

You can watch the interview with Steve Rodgers attached to this story to learn more about him.

If Steve Rodgers sounds like a good fit for you, visit the Green County Humane Society’s website.

