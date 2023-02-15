Reports: Raquel Welch dies at 82

Actress Raquel Welch speaks at a news conference in Paris, Feb. 4, 1976.
Actress Raquel Welch speaks at a news conference in Paris, Feb. 4, 1976.(AP Photo/Jean-Jacques Levy)
By Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 2:22 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Actress Raquel Welch has died at the age of 82, her manager confirmed to multiple media outlets Wednesday.

Welch “passed away peacefully early this morning after a brief illness,” her manager Steve Sauer told People magazine.

Welch’s many film credits include “One Million Years B.C.” and “Fantastic Voyage.”

This developing story will be updated.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A toppled tractor-trailer has blocked all northbound lanes of I-39/90, near the U.S. 12/18...
I-39/90 North reopens after overturned semi crash
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
High speed police chase ends in Madison area Saturday night
Wisconsin DOJ investigates officer involved critical incident in Dodge Co.
More above-average temperatures on the way
Back To Back Storms coming this week

Latest News

Acting FAA administrator Billy Nolen comments on the status of US air safety during a Senate...
'Cannot become complacent:' FAA official comments on US air safety
FILE - Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley speaks at a fundraiser hosted by The Citadel...
Nikki Haley kicks off her GOP campaign for White House
President Joe Biden speaks about his administration's plans to protect Social Security and...
GOP plans would drive deficits up $3 trillion, White House says
(FILE)
Shanties tilting and lake ice deteriorating, Sheriff’s Office warns.