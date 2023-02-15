Shanties tilting and lake ice deteriorating, Sheriff’s Office warns.

(FILE)
(FILE)(Pixabay)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 2:04 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Ice anglers and others who plan on going out onto area lakes in the near future need to be especially cautious about when they venture onto the ice.

The Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office is warning that marine and trail deputies have found deteriorating ice conditions on the lakes.

The deputies reported seeing ice shanties tilting with water surrounding them. They suggest people remove them, if the removal can be done safely. If a shanty were to sink, the owner is responsible for removing it, the Sheriff’s Office reminded.

Its statement attributed the deteriorating conditions to the unusually warm weather recently as well as unstable conditions.

Steve Rodgers (AKA Captain America) is a two month old puppy.
Pet of the Week: Meet Steve Rodgers!
