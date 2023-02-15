Snow emergencies declared ahead of winter weather forecast

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – With another round of heavy snow looming, cities have begun their preparations to make sure their roads are safe when the winter weather moves in on Thursday.

As of late Wednesday morning, the heaviest bands of snow are expected to stretch from Lafayette Co. through Jefferson Co. and areas south of there. While Green and Rock counties missed out on last week’s storm, it looks like they’ll be bearing the brunt of this one.

This will be light and fluffy snow, which doesn’t pair nicely with winds that will be gusting towards 30 mph. Visibility will be greatly limited, especially in open and rural areas.

To help get ready to clear the streets, cities are beginning to declare snow emergencies. As they are declared, they will be added to the list below:

Snow Emergencies:

Evansville:

A snow emergency will run from noon on Thursday to 9 a.m. the next morning. During that time no parking is allowed on the sides of the street and vehicles must be parked on private property or in designated parking areas, the city explained.

Marshall:

A snow emergency has been declared that will last from Thursday, at 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. that night. During that time no street parking will be allowed.

