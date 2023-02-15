Snow emergencies declared ahead of winter weather forecast

This story will be updated as new emergencies are declared.
Snow emergencies
Snow emergencies(WTVG)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 11:50 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – With another round of heavy snow looming, cities have begun their preparations to make sure their roads are safe when the winter weather moves in on Thursday.

As of late Wednesday morning, the heaviest bands of snow are expected to stretch from Lafayette Co. through Jefferson Co. and areas south of there. While Green and Rock counties missed out on last week’s storm, it looks like they’ll be bearing the brunt of this one.

This will be light and fluffy snow, which doesn’t pair nicely with winds that will be gusting towards 30 mph. Visibility will be greatly limited, especially in open and rural areas.

To help get ready to clear the streets, cities are beginning to declare snow emergencies. As they are declared, they will be added to the list below:

Snow Emergencies:

Evansville:

A snow emergency will run from noon on Thursday to 9 a.m. the next morning. During that time no parking is allowed on the sides of the street and vehicles must be parked on private property or in designated parking areas, the city explained.

Marshall:

A snow emergency has been declared that will last from Thursday, at 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. that night. During that time no street parking will be allowed.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A toppled tractor-trailer has blocked all northbound lanes of I-39/90, near the U.S. 12/18...
I-39/90 North reopens after overturned semi crash
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
High speed police chase ends in Madison area Saturday night
Wisconsin DOJ investigates officer involved critical incident in Dodge Co.
More above-average temperatures on the way
Back To Back Storms coming this week

Latest News

Steve Rodgers (AKA Captain America) is a two month old puppy.
Pet of the Week: Meet Steve Rodgers!
Steve Rodgers (AKA Captain America) is a two month old puppy.
Pet of the Week: Meet Steve Rodgers!
(FILE)
MPD: Occupied vehicle damaged when shots fired in Madison
Wisconsin's Connor Essegian (3) celebrates Wisconsin's win over Michigan in an NCAA college...
Essegian scores 23, Wisconsin holds off Michigan 64-59