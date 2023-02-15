Suspect in robbery of visually impaired woman in Madison arrested

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – A 56-year-old man suspected of snatching a bag from a visually impaired woman last week while she was walking in downtown Madison has been arrested.

The Madison Police Dept. announced the arrest Wednesday, saying he was captured the previous day. He was booked into the Dane Co. jail on a parole violation count. Jail records do not list any allegations related to the robbery; however, police have identified him separately as the suspect.

According to the original MPD statement, the victim was using a guide cane as she walked down the 100 block of N. Broom St. Around 6:30 p.m., MPD continued, the perpetrator approached her from behind, grabbed the bag she was carrying, and took off after a brief struggle.

The victim was not hurt and stayed on that block trying to get anyone near her to call police for help, the report noted. She told investigators her wallet and phone were in the bag at the time.

