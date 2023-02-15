UW police preach preparedness in the wake of Michigan State shooting

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As police in Michigan continue to search for a motive behind the shooting on the Michigan State campus, University of Wisconsin-Madison Police are urging people to stay prepared in the event of a nightmare unfolding on campus.

“We feel the need and the responsibility of ensuring our community is well prepared,” said UWPD spokesperson Marc Lovicott.

UWPD Chief Kristen Roman says the department trains for an active shooter annually and offers training to campus staff, students, and anyone in Madison year-round. Last year, over 1,100 people took the department’s training course, and Roman says being prepared is crucial in any emergency for officers and the public.

“Any response to an active threat, there is necessarily a lot of advanced preparation and training and communication so that at the time of a crisis, we’re all prepared,” said Roman. “We do spend a lot of time in advance to educate our community; we provide ongoing active threat training on our campus, we have resources on our website as well, a video we compiled, and that’s available as well.”

Lovicott says they stress three things: Run, hide, and fight.

“So the three things that we teach our community are run, hide, and fight, run if you can, if you can’t run, then hide, and if you can’t hide, be prepared to fight,” said Lovicott.

He adds it is not what people want to think about, but utilizing training material and planning for what to do if the worst happens could make all the difference.

“Having the confidence and knowing those skills, should something like that happen, goes a long way,” said Lovicott.

Training materials and classes can be found on the department’s website.

