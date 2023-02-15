Where to donate during NBC15 Diaper Drive

There are 13 locations across Dane County for those who want to donate diapers to drop them off.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 5:02 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Ahead of our third annual Diaper Drive, employees with Two Men and A Truck dropped off diaper donation bins around the Madison area Wednesday.

Crews said they enjoy helping out and Two Men and A Truck Director of Operations Neal Stake that it’s a great way to give back to the community.

“All of our employees at Two Men and a Truck live and work and eat and shop in these communities, and so it’s important for these communities to thrive and for everyone to have an opportunity of success in the community,” Stake said. “As a business that, you know, the people here are what our business is, so we want to be able to give back to those people in anyway we can.”

The NBC15 Diaper Drive will run from Feb. 16 through Feb. 23, with a Diaper Drop-Off event and Online Matches from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on the final day of the campaign.

There are two main ways to donate. Those interested can head out to multiple locations around the Madison area throughout the campaign to donate diapers, or submit donations online. If you donate on our Match Day on Feb. 23, your dollars will go further. Generous sponsors will match up to $43,000.

Where to donate

Business nameStreet AddressCityOperating Hours
Festival Foods660 Hometown CirVerona5 a.m. - Midnight
Festival Foods810 E. Washington AveMadison5 a.m. - Midnight
Hilldale- Indoor atrium outside of Macy’s702 N. Midvale Blvd.Madison10 a.m. - 8 p.m.
Icki Sticki- Verona407 West Verona Ave.VeronaWeekdays: 6 a.m. - 8 p.m.
Weekends: 7 a.m. - 8 p.m.
Icki Sticki- Mt. Horeb1225 Springdale St.Mount HorebWeekdays: 6 a.m. - 8 p.m.
Weekends: 7 a.m. - 8 p.m.
One Community Bank1836 Aurora St.Middleton8 a.m. - 6 p.m.
One Community Bank5990 Hwy 51McFarland8 a.m. - 6 p.m.
One Community Bank1351 Water Wheel Dr.Waunakee8 a.m. - 6 p.m.
One Community Bank733 N. Main St.Oregon8 a.m. - 6 p.m.
One Community Bank2580 Ironwood Dr.Sun Prairie8 a.m. - 6 p.m.
One Community Bank2401 Jackson St.Stoughton8 a.m. - 6 p.m.
JLA Architects800 W. Broadway Suite 200MononaWeekdays: 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
Haumea: Yoga, Fitness, Massage, Chiropractic, Physical Therapy908 Windsor St.Sun PrairieSee website for hours haumeayoga.com

Thanks to the buying power of the Village Diaper Bank, it can buy $3 worth of diapers for every $1 donated.

One in three families currently struggle to afford an adequate supply of diapers.

On Thursday, NBC15 is hosting a diaper donation drive-thru event on Thursday at The Village Diaper Bank. With the help of generous sponsors, the first $20,000 dollars in donations will be matched.(Curt Lenz/WMTV)

