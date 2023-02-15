Where to donate during NBC15 Diaper Drive
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Ahead of our third annual Diaper Drive, employees with Two Men and A Truck dropped off diaper donation bins around the Madison area Wednesday.
There are 13 locations across Dane County for those who want to donate diapers to drop them off.
Crews said they enjoy helping out and Two Men and A Truck Director of Operations Neal Stake that it’s a great way to give back to the community.
“All of our employees at Two Men and a Truck live and work and eat and shop in these communities, and so it’s important for these communities to thrive and for everyone to have an opportunity of success in the community,” Stake said. “As a business that, you know, the people here are what our business is, so we want to be able to give back to those people in anyway we can.”
The NBC15 Diaper Drive will run from Feb. 16 through Feb. 23, with a Diaper Drop-Off event and Online Matches from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on the final day of the campaign.
There are two main ways to donate. Those interested can head out to multiple locations around the Madison area throughout the campaign to donate diapers, or submit donations online. If you donate on our Match Day on Feb. 23, your dollars will go further. Generous sponsors will match up to $43,000.
Where to donate
|Business name
|Street Address
|City
|Operating Hours
|Festival Foods
|660 Hometown Cir
|Verona
|5 a.m. - Midnight
|Festival Foods
|810 E. Washington Ave
|Madison
|5 a.m. - Midnight
|Hilldale- Indoor atrium outside of Macy’s
|702 N. Midvale Blvd.
|Madison
|10 a.m. - 8 p.m.
|Icki Sticki- Verona
|407 West Verona Ave.
|Verona
|Weekdays: 6 a.m. - 8 p.m.
Weekends: 7 a.m. - 8 p.m.
|Icki Sticki- Mt. Horeb
|1225 Springdale St.
|Mount Horeb
|Weekdays: 6 a.m. - 8 p.m.
Weekends: 7 a.m. - 8 p.m.
|One Community Bank
|1836 Aurora St.
|Middleton
|8 a.m. - 6 p.m.
|One Community Bank
|5990 Hwy 51
|McFarland
|8 a.m. - 6 p.m.
|One Community Bank
|1351 Water Wheel Dr.
|Waunakee
|8 a.m. - 6 p.m.
|One Community Bank
|733 N. Main St.
|Oregon
|8 a.m. - 6 p.m.
|One Community Bank
|2580 Ironwood Dr.
|Sun Prairie
|8 a.m. - 6 p.m.
|One Community Bank
|2401 Jackson St.
|Stoughton
|8 a.m. - 6 p.m.
|JLA Architects
|800 W. Broadway Suite 200
|Monona
|Weekdays: 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
|Haumea: Yoga, Fitness, Massage, Chiropractic, Physical Therapy
|908 Windsor St.
|Sun Prairie
|See website for hours haumeayoga.com
Thanks to the buying power of the Village Diaper Bank, it can buy $3 worth of diapers for every $1 donated.
One in three families currently struggle to afford an adequate supply of diapers.
Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.
Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.