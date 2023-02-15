Wisconsin DOJ to receive $4.1 million for gun violence prevention research

(WBAY)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 9:20 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice is receiving over $4 million through a federal grant to address gun violence prevention programs.

The Justice Department announced Tuesday that it is sending out more than $200 million to help states and the District of Columbia administer “red-flag laws” and other crisis-intervention programs as part of the landmark bipartisan gun legislation passed by Congress over the summer.

Wisconsin does not have red-flag laws, also known as extreme risk protection orders, which are intended to temporarily remove guns from people with potentially violent behavior and prevent them from hurting themselves or others.

The $4.1 million Wisconsin DOJ is receiving will go toward research around gun violence in Wisconsin. It will also toward behavioral health measures, court-based programs, trainings or outreach programs.

The Justice Department said with the new grant, the Wisconsin DOJ will hire staff to focus on this initiative and new members will be appointed to an existing group to meet the membership requirements of the Crisis Intervention Advisory Board and research gun violence prevention. According to the department, the board will meet several times starting in 2023 to receive presentations on gun violence.

Nineteen states and the District of Columbia have red-flag laws.

