World’s largest puzzle built in Wisconsin will get its missing piece

REEDSBURG, Wis. (WMTV) - At last, the world’s largest puzzle will be completed soon.

Organizer of the long-term puzzle project, Nina Grasse, says big brand grocery store Costco reached out to her saying they contacted the puzzle company after finding out she was missing one piece. They will be sending a new number 60 puzzle, which will help to finalize the activity.

The process consisted of constructing 60, 1,000-piece puzzles which took the community about a month.

Grasse was so thankful that Costco is sending the final piece of the puzzle. She also said that the company told her that they have sold just over 600 of the 60,000-piece puzzles.

