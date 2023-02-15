World’s largest puzzle built in Wisconsin will get its missing piece

world's largest puzzle completed
world's largest puzzle completed(WMTV)
By Camberyn Kelley
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 10:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

REEDSBURG, Wis. (WMTV) - At last, the world’s largest puzzle will be completed soon.

Organizer of the long-term puzzle project, Nina Grasse, says big brand grocery store Costco reached out to her saying they contacted the puzzle company after finding out she was missing one piece. They will be sending a new number 60 puzzle, which will help to finalize the activity.

The process consisted of constructing 60, 1,000-piece puzzles which took the community about a month.

Grasse was so thankful that Costco is sending the final piece of the puzzle. She also said that the company told her that they have sold just over 600 of the 60,000-piece puzzles.

World's Largest Puzzle
World's Largest Puzzle(WMTV)

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A toppled tractor-trailer has blocked all northbound lanes of I-39/90, near the U.S. 12/18...
I-39/90 North reopens after overturned semi crash
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
High speed police chase ends in Madison area Saturday night
More above-average temperatures on the way
Back To Back Storms coming this week
World's Largest Puzzle
World’s largest puzzle built in Wisconsin is missing one piece

Latest News

UW police preach preparedness in the wake of Michigan State shooting
UW police preach preparedness in the wake of Michigan State shooting
A shooting occurred at Michigan State University on Feb. 13, 2023.
UW police preach preparedness in the wake of Michigan State shooting
NBC15 Diaper Drive 2023
NBC15 Diaper Drive set kick off to help families in need
Wisconsin DOJ to receive $4.1 million for gun violence prevention research