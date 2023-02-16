Citywide plow planned, snow emergency declared for Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A citywide plow of all streets in Madison will take place later Thursday night and a snow emergency has been declared in the city.

Streets Superintendent Charlie Romines said plows are expecting to head out around 11 p.m. Thursday as the storm comes to an end. Roughly 150 trucks from the City’s Streets, Engineering and Parks Division will work together to clear the roads.

Romines warned drivers that travel will be difficult through the evening commute as snow continues to fall, making for slippery road conditions. He urged people to drive slowly and plan for extra time in their drive, especially if traveling in residential areas that aren’t salted. Crews will be out on the city’s main arteries into the evening and later at night to plow and salt these roads.

Storm cleanup will continue into Friday following the citywide plow. With the snow emergency order, residents were advised to park in off-street options overnight. Anyone who must park in the street needs to follow City of Madison’s alternate side parking throughout the city, otherwise they face getting a ticket or having their vehicle towed. That means for overnight Thursday into Friday, drivers will need to park their vehicle on the odd numbered side of the street.

Those who have Friday trash and recycling pickup were asked not to put their cart in the street gutter for collection in order to make ways for plows.

While the snow Thursday is not the same as the thick dense snow residents saw in last week’s storm, Romines urged people to be careful when shoveling and to consider helping their neighbors.

