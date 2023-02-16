Delavan-Darien superintendent on leave

DELAVAN, Wis. (WMTV) – The superintendent of Delavan-Darien School District has been placed on administrative leave, the school board president confirmed Thursday.

Superintendent Jill Sorbie was placed on leave on Monday, School Board President David Henriott said. The district is not commenting on why Sorbie is on leave because it is a personnel matter.

Henriott noted that the leave is non-disciplinary, paid leave.

During Sorbie’s absence, Business Administrator Anthony Klein has taken over the superintendent duties.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.