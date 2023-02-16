Fire engulfs, destroys Palmyra building

Firefighters battle a large blaze at a structure in Palmyra, on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023.
Firefighters battle a large blaze at a structure in Palmyra, on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023.(Palmyra Public Safety via Facebook)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 2:31 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALMYRA, Wis. (WMTV) – An overnight fire wholly consumed a rural Jefferson Co. building early Thursday morning.

In a Facebook post, Palmyra Public Safety described the structure as a total loss. The images accompanying the post show flames rising from the entire span of the structure.

The post indicated the fire had already spread through the business, in the N400 block of Tower Road, in the Town of Palmyra, by the time firefighters arrived around 12:09 a.m.

Pictures from after the blaze was contained showed the wreckage, with the building having been reduced to a pile of rubble.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A toppled tractor-trailer has blocked all northbound lanes of I-39/90, near the U.S. 12/18...
I-39/90 North reopens after overturned semi crash
Our southern counties have been upgraded to a Winter Storm Warning
First Alert Day: Thursday
High speed police chase ends in Madison area Saturday night
World's Largest Puzzle
World’s largest puzzle built in Wisconsin is missing one piece
More above-average temperatures on the way
Back To Back Storms coming this week

Latest News

The Lake Mills Fire Department is mourning the unexpected death of Fire Chief Todd Yandre, who...
Lake Mills Fire Dept. mourns unexpected death of Chief Todd Yandre
Revenue Dept. Dane Co. accountant didn’t pay her taxes
The Village Diaper Bank now operates out of a 6,000-square foot warehouse in east Madison and...
‘From Vision to Village’: A mother’s passion for helping babies became thriving Dane Co. nonprofit
Snow emergencies
Janesville, Beloit, other cities declare snow emergencies