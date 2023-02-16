Fire engulfs, destroys Palmyra building

PALMYRA, Wis. (WMTV) – An overnight fire wholly consumed a rural Jefferson Co. building early Thursday morning.

In a Facebook post, Palmyra Public Safety described the structure as a total loss. The images accompanying the post show flames rising from the entire span of the structure.

The post indicated the fire had already spread through the business, in the N400 block of Tower Road, in the Town of Palmyra, by the time firefighters arrived around 12:09 a.m.

Pictures from after the blaze was contained showed the wreckage, with the building having been reduced to a pile of rubble.

