Lake Mills Fire Dept. mourns unexpected death of Chief Todd Yandre

The Lake Mills Fire Department is mourning the unexpected death of Fire Chief Todd Yandre, who...
The Lake Mills Fire Department is mourning the unexpected death of Fire Chief Todd Yandre, who served the department for more than four decades.(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 2:49 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE MILLS, Wis. (WMTV) - The Lake Mills Fire Department is mourning the unexpected death of Fire Chief Todd Yandre, who served the department for more than four decades.

Lake Mills Fire Department stated that Yandre’s death in the line of duty Wednesday evening was unexpected and initial reports indicate the cause was a cardiac event. An autopsy is underway to confirm the cause.

“Chief Yandre lived and died a hero, deserving celebration and remembrance,” the department stated.

The department detailed Yandre’s more than 41-year career, noting how he moved up in the ranks from volunteer firefighter to eventually being the leader of the department. He also worked as an adjunct instructor at Madison College, serving as a mentor for many aspiring firefighters. He also served on the Emergency Services Board of Madison College, and as a member of the Wisconsin Society of Fire Instructors.

“Chief Yandre made a profound and lasting impact on his family and friends, the Lake Mills Fire Department, and the Lake Mills community at large,” the department said.

Yandre was also a member of the International Association of Fire Chiefs and the Wisconsin State Fire Chiefs Association.

The department added that visitation and memorial services are being planned to honor Chief Yandre.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A toppled tractor-trailer has blocked all northbound lanes of I-39/90, near the U.S. 12/18...
I-39/90 North reopens after overturned semi crash
Our southern counties have been upgraded to a Winter Storm Warning
First Alert Day: Thursday
High speed police chase ends in Madison area Saturday night
World's Largest Puzzle
World’s largest puzzle built in Wisconsin is missing one piece
More above-average temperatures on the way
Back To Back Storms coming this week

Latest News

Firefighters battle a large blaze at a structure in Palmyra, on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023.
Fire engulfs, destroys Palmyra building
Revenue Dept. Dane Co. accountant didn’t pay her taxes
The Village Diaper Bank now operates out of a 6,000-square foot warehouse in east Madison and...
‘From Vision to Village’: A mother’s passion for helping babies became thriving Dane Co. nonprofit
Snow emergencies
Janesville, Beloit, other cities declare snow emergencies