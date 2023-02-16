Lake Mills Fire Dept. mourns unexpected death of Chief Todd Yandre

LAKE MILLS, Wis. (WMTV) - The Lake Mills Fire Department is mourning the unexpected death of Fire Chief Todd Yandre, who served the department for more than four decades.

Lake Mills Fire Department stated that Yandre’s death in the line of duty Wednesday evening was unexpected and initial reports indicate the cause was a cardiac event. An autopsy is underway to confirm the cause.

“Chief Yandre lived and died a hero, deserving celebration and remembrance,” the department stated.

The department detailed Yandre’s more than 41-year career, noting how he moved up in the ranks from volunteer firefighter to eventually being the leader of the department. He also worked as an adjunct instructor at Madison College, serving as a mentor for many aspiring firefighters. He also served on the Emergency Services Board of Madison College, and as a member of the Wisconsin Society of Fire Instructors.

“Chief Yandre made a profound and lasting impact on his family and friends, the Lake Mills Fire Department, and the Lake Mills community at large,” the department said.

Yandre was also a member of the International Association of Fire Chiefs and the Wisconsin State Fire Chiefs Association.

The department added that visitation and memorial services are being planned to honor Chief Yandre.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.