Madison halts fees for recycling TVs and computers

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The city of Madison will soon let residents dispose of their televisions and computers for free. On Wednesday, the Streets Division announced it would drop the fees starting Monday, Feb. 20, through the end of the year.

In addition to televisions and computers, the temporary change will cover laptops and monitors, the agency explained. The fees will still stick around for refrigerators, microwaves, and tires. The Streets Division points out that some electronics are required to be recycled and are barred from Madison landfills:

Cell phones & smart phones

Computers (for example, desktops, laptops, tablets, and other devices)

Computer peripherals Keyboards Computer monitors Mice Scanners Modems Routers

Web cameras, flash drives, external hard drives, etc.

Digital video players/recorders

DVD players

Blu-ray players

E-readers

Fax machines

Printers Desktop printers Fax/scan/copy printers 3-D printers

Televisions

VCRs

Only Madison residents can take advantage of the free recycling, it will not apply to businesses.

They should not place televisions, computers, and monitors on the curb because they contain hazardous material, such as mercury and lead as well as sensitive information. If residents do leave them out, the items will be collected; however, the person who lives in the home would face special assessment costs from the Streets Division.

The drop-off locations can be found here.

