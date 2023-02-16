Madison halts fees for recycling TVs and computers

Generic computer
Generic computer(MGN)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 4:08 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The city of Madison will soon let residents dispose of their televisions and computers for free. On Wednesday, the Streets Division announced it would drop the fees starting Monday, Feb. 20, through the end of the year.

In addition to televisions and computers, the temporary change will cover laptops and monitors, the agency explained. The fees will still stick around for refrigerators, microwaves, and tires. The Streets Division points out that some electronics are required to be recycled and are barred from Madison landfills:

  • Cell phones & smart phones
  • Computers (for example, desktops, laptops, tablets, and other devices)
  • Computer peripherals
    • Keyboards
    • Computer monitors
    • Mice
    • Scanners
    • Modems
    • Routers
  • Web cameras, flash drives, external hard drives, etc.
  • Digital video players/recorders
  • DVD players
  • Blu-ray players
  • E-readers
  • Fax machines
  • Printers
    • Desktop printers
    • Fax/scan/copy printers
    • 3-D printers
  • Televisions
  • VCRs

Only Madison residents can take advantage of the free recycling, it will not apply to businesses.

They should not place televisions, computers, and monitors on the curb because they contain hazardous material, such as mercury and lead as well as sensitive information. If residents do leave them out, the items will be collected; however, the person who lives in the home would face special assessment costs from the Streets Division.

The drop-off locations can be found here.

