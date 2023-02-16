Polar Plunge benefits Special Olympics athletes

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Polar Plunge is this weekend, which means people will be jumping into frozen lakes and rivers in support of Special Olympics.

Annie Mulligan is a Special Olympics gold medalist who loves flag football, swimming and basketball. She competed in the 2022 Special Olympics games.

“It was in Orlando Florida, where they were in the Special Olympic USA games. It was really fun. I was speechless in the water,” Mulligan said. Annie won the 50-meter freestyle which she says changed her life forever and made her family proud.

“I like to bring the gold to Wisconsin,” Mulligan said.

Annie Mulligan Special Olympic gold medalist (WMTV/Camberyn Kelley)

She is known for her bright smile and positive energy, making her a role model for all athletes. Unified Sports Chair of Badgers for Special Olympics Tatum Lynch says she loves getting the chance to work with Annie.

“She always has a great attitude, involved in everything. Just comes wanting to be around people and just wanting to connect,” Lynch said. President of Badgers for Special Olympics, Daisy Lang says Polar Plunge benefits all Special Olympic athletes to continue to grow and compete while making new friends along the way.

“All of the money we raise goes to Special Olympics--a lot of it goes to setting up scholarship funds so athletes in the community can participate in our events,” lang said. “You can see by watching Annie how much fun we have at these events. It is such a privilege to provide these for people.”

“She’s got the magic. Annie is way better than both Tatum and I at basketball,” Lang said. “We are getting all the tips that we can from her.”

NBC15 is a proud partner of the Special Olympics this year. NBC15′s Amanda Morgan and Mackenzie Davis will co-emcee the event.

